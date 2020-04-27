Vernon: See how your groceries are grown at Davison Orchards

The family farm is a favourite stop for many Okanagans

Davison Orchards celebrates fall with its Family Pumpkin Festival taking place every weekend in October at the Vernon farm. (Contributed photo/ Black Press Media files)

There are many great destinations to choose one in the Vernon area, but a favourite is Davison Orchards Country village, a place where you can see how your groceries are grown and children are welcomed to learn about farm life.

The facility, which is slated to open for the 2020 season on May 1, with some restrictions due to COVID-19.

Besides a store, cafe and bakery, Davison Orchards has a kids’ area called the “Crazy Cow Kids Corral” with a sandpit, toy tractors, a tree house and more.

