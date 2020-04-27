Vernon: See why this lake is constantly changing its colours

The Okanagan Rail Trail, which is 50km in length, starts at the north end of Kalamalka Lake and ends at the center of Okanagan Lake, downtown Kelowna. (Black Press Media files) Nick Clements captured this photo of Trumpeter Swans on Kalamalka Lake. (Black Press Media files) Fog slowly starts to lift off Kalamalka Lake. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media file photo) Competitors in Kalamalka Classic Paddleboard Festival. (Black Press Media files) The view of Kalamalka Lake from the parking lot on Bailey Road off the new Kal Crystal Waters Trail. (RDNO - photo) Kalamalka Lake, near Vernon, B.C., is famous for its ever-changing colours. (Marlene Leroux/ Black Press Media files)

Kalamalka Lake is a jewel of the Okanagan — literally — as its waters often change colours depending on warmth and the season.

From deep blue to green to an iridescent turquoise, this lake near Vernon, B.C., is incredibly popular with swimmers, boaters and all sorts of recreationalists.

Kalamalka Lake Park, which is temporarily closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, is massive, sprawling 3,218 hectares featuring canyons, wetlands, grasslands, towering ponderosa pines and firs, and much more.

Among the many events at Kalamalka Lake is the annual Kalamalka Classic SUP festival, which at the time of posting this article, was still scheduled to occur the end of August.

It’s also on the relatively new Vernon to Kelowna Rail Trail, where cyclists can peddle on Kalamalka Lake,Woods Lake and Okanagan Lake.

Oh, and those colours? It has to do with a concentration of limestone crystals left from past glaciers. As the lake warms in the summer, crystals are formed which reflect sunlight. They dissolve again in winter.

