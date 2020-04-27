Vernon: See why this lake is constantly changing its colours

The Okanagan Rail Trail, which is 50km in length, starts at the north end of Kalamalka Lake and ends at the center of Okanagan Lake, downtown Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Nick Clements captured this photo of Trumpeter Swans on Kalamalka Lake. (Black Press Media files)
Fog slowly starts to lift off Kalamalka Lake. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media file photo)
Competitors in Kalamalka Classic Paddleboard Festival. (Black Press Media files)
The view of Kalamalka Lake from the parking lot on Bailey Road off the new Kal Crystal Waters Trail. (RDNO - photo)
Kalamalka Lake, near Vernon, B.C., is famous for its ever-changing colours. (Marlene Leroux/ Black Press Media files)

Kalamalka Lake is a jewel of the Okanagan — literally — as its waters often change colours depending on warmth and the season.

From deep blue to green to an iridescent turquoise, this lake near Vernon, B.C., is incredibly popular with swimmers, boaters and all sorts of recreationalists.

Kalamalka Lake Park, which is temporarily closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, is massive, sprawling 3,218 hectares featuring canyons, wetlands, grasslands, towering ponderosa pines and firs, and much more.

Among the many events at Kalamalka Lake is the annual Kalamalka Classic SUP festival, which at the time of posting this article, was still scheduled to occur the end of August.

It’s also on the relatively new Vernon to Kelowna Rail Trail, where cyclists can peddle on Kalamalka Lake,Woods Lake and Okanagan Lake.

Oh, and those colours? It has to do with a concentration of limestone crystals left from past glaciers. As the lake warms in the summer, crystals are formed which reflect sunlight. They dissolve again in winter.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

British ColumbiaCanadaOkanagantravelVernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon: Silver Star is the place to be for adrenaline junkies
Next story
Great horned owl rests in the afternoon sun

Just Posted

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

COVID-19: North Okanagan businesses get a boost

Community Futures provides emergency loans

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Vernon physio’s registration cancelled

Stephen Witvoet is facing sentencing on nine counts of sexual assault

Missing Vernon woman found safe

RCMP seek public’s help to locate 20 year old

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Spark Joy: Happy projects for your quaran-time

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Shuswap mask maker allegedly scammed by person claiming to be with Interior Health

Resident says person who took homemade masks tried to sell them online

Infant killed in fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

The 23rd annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will not be held in 2020

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Most Read