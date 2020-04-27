Vernon: Silver Star is the place to be for adrenaline junkies

Alpine enthusiasts will love Silver Star Mountain Resort, a western-styled winter and summer resort just 22 kilometres from Vernon, B.C.
With an average snowfall of 700 centimetres, the mountain has world-class cross country and downhill skiing in the winter, with 132 designated trails.
It’s also a popular mountain biking destination in the summer, with about 80 kilometres of various trails and bikes and bikers hauled by chairlift to the top of the mountain.
Although Silver Star, at the time of posting, was closed for the season, you’ll want to check this website when planning your next summer or winter adventure.
