Vernon: Silver Star is the place to be for adrenaline junkies

Claire Buchar races at Silver Star Mountain Resort. The resort is a popular ski and mountain biking destination. (Contributed photo/ Black Press Media files)
Part of the central village area of Silver Star Mountain Resort. (Black Press Media file photo)
Connor White of Calgary rides at high speed out of the woods during a Canada Cup Downhill Race Sunday at Silver Star Mountain Resort. The mountain has about 80 kilometres of mountain bike trails. (Tobias Frederiksen/Black Press Media file photo)
In this file photo, Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports student Alex Hiemstra and instructor Blair Crosby celebrate the adventure of skiing the back side of Silver Star Mountain Resort. The summer and winter mountain resort has 132 runs. (Contributed Photo/ Black Press Media file photo)
In this file photo competitors brave the cold as they skim across the water in a Slush Cup event during a final day of the season at Silver Star Mountain Resort. (Contributed photo/ Black Press Media files)
Spring skiing at Silver Star Mountain Resort. - (Yuichi Takasaka via Facebook/ Black Press Media files)

Alpine enthusiasts will love Silver Star Mountain Resort, a western-styled winter and summer resort just 22 kilometres from Vernon, B.C.

With an average snowfall of 700 centimetres, the mountain has world-class cross country and downhill skiing in the winter, with 132 designated trails.

It’s also a popular mountain biking destination in the summer, with about 80 kilometres of various trails and bikes and bikers hauled by chairlift to the top of the mountain.

Although Silver Star, at the time of posting, was closed for the season, you’ll want to check this website when planning your next summer or winter adventure.

