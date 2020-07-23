West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Family Saturday online event mimics artist Christine Kashuba’s cyanotype process
Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre
Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Sewer flushing taking place this week finished ahead of schedule
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020
A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
23-year-old lift needs to be replaced for two sons living with Friedreich’s Ataxia, dependent on wheelchairs
Mayor Colin Basran said it’s up to residents and visitors to listen to Dr. Henry and follow the rules
Sewer flushing taking place this week finished ahead of schedule
Rookie of the Year Cameron MacDonald commits to Dartmouth Big Green of NCAA for 2021
BC Housing must consult nearby businesses, residents, chamber president says