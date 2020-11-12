Vernon’s dry climate creates dream conditions for snow enthusiasts. Andrew Strain photo, courtesy Tourism Vernon.

Your Okanagan winter getaway begins in Vernon!

From slope-side fun to fine wine and food, this is where you want to be

Visitors enjoy the best of both worlds in Vernon this winter, where arts, culture, dining and wine touring complement the many cold-weather pursuits the region is known for.

Vernon’s dry climate creates dream conditions for snow enthusiasts, with abundant champagne powder pairing with blue skies and crisp Okanagan air.

And with downtown Vernon just a 25-minute drive from the SilverStar Mountain Resort, incorporating activities both on the hill and off is easy!

One of the most family-friendly ski resorts in British Columbia, visitors love SilverStar’s charming village atmosphere, but also the array of amenities designed for both skiers and non-skiers alike.

The family-friendly SilverStar Mountain Resort boasts an array of amenities designed for both skiers and non-skiers alike. Photo courtesy Tourism Vernon.

Weather-permitting, SilverStar’s Nordic opening is planned for Nov. 28, with the Alpine opening in early December. Safety protocols include physical distancing on the mountain, and mandatory face coverings when physical distancing isn’t possible, and expanded ski and snowboard areas to better accommodate visitors. Protocols do allow for small bubble private lessons for up to four family members or social groups, and for rentals, but do check before you go.

With more than 100 kilometres of combined trails in Vernon, no wonder it’s considered one of BC’s best places for cross-country skiing! Better yet, one dual-mountain cross-country ski pass provides access to both SilverStar and Sovereign Lake Nordic Club, providing skiers a variety of terrain to explore.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is a favourite with nordic skiers. With more than 100 kilometres of combined trails in Vernon, no wonder it’s one of BC’s best places for cross-country skiing! Photo courtesy Tourism Vernon.

While downhill fans salute the champagne, there are many more ways to enjoy Vernon’s great outdoors this winter too!

  • Fat Biking: When mountain biking season ends, fat biking begins! Mountain bikes specially made for riding in the snow, the wide tires provide the traction to take your favourite two-wheel activity into winter. Check out Vernon’s bike shops for rental options.
  • Ice skating: SilverStar’s Brewer’s Pond is a one-hectare natural skating surface complete with outdoor fire, festive music and beautiful lights. Book your tickets in advance online or access using your MY 1 PASS. And coming this December to Predator Ridge, a state-of-the-art outdoor skating rink will add to the winter amenities for residents and guests.
  • Snow tubing & tobogganing: Hit the slopes for family-friendly fun courtesy of an inner tube, four separated lanes and tube lifts at SilverStar’s Tube Town! Be sure to check ahead to confirm dates, times and access. Predator Ridge also offers a selection of tobogganing runs at the golf course – the perfect place to slip and slide through a winter day.
  • Snowshoeing: Vernon’s geography was built for snowshoeing, with trails exploring a winter wonderland dotted with giant snow-covered trees. Popular options include Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and SilverStar Mountain Resort, where this winter trails can be accessed by One Pass holders with their own equipment. From Predator Ridge, explore their 1,200-acre backyard this winter, using your own gear or renting snowshoes from their Fitness Centre (where you’ll also find an array of indoor pursuits to stay active this winter).
  • Snowmobiling: With close to 200km of snowmobile trails in the Vernon area, frozen lakes, open meadows, and plenty of hills make a thrilling ride easy to find. Bring your own snowmobile or rent one in town.
Take a break from the slopes to discover the rich culture and diversity of Vernon. Michelle Beaudry photo, courtesy Tourism Vernon.

Food, culture and plenty of fun

While winter activities understandably take centerstage when temperature drops, not all the fun happens on the mountain.

Take a break from the downhill to discover the rich culture and diversity of Vernon, including art galleries and studios, and outdoor murals depicting the rich history of the region.

History buffs are invited to explore the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, while the Okanagan Science Centre is a family favourite with exhibits, small-bubble planetarium shows and more.

For relaxation at its finest, visit Sparkling Hill Resort, where more than 3.5 million Swarovski crystal elements are integrated into the resort’s architecture and design. This European-inspired hillside wellness retreat overlooking the Okanagan Lake features KurSpa: Health & Wellness Spa, offering customized wellness retreats and a full array of spa services, dining at PeakFine restaurant and various activity options.

While downhill fans salute the champagne snow, you have so many ways to enjoy Vernon’s great outdoors! Ryan and Danelle Fouché photo, courtesy Tourism Vernon.

With the Okanagan one of the world’s premier wine regions, find delightful destinations throughout the Vernon area. And while harvest might be finished for the season, the flavours are just as fine.

In Lake Country, just a 20-minute drive south of Vernon, explore the Scenic Sip wine trail, including 50th Parallel Estate Winery, Ancient Hills Estate Winery, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Ex Nihilo Winery, Intrigue Wines, Arrowleaf Cellars, Blind Tiger and O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars.

Of course, wine isn’t the only sip to savour. Planet Bee Honey Farm and meadery transforms fermented honey into Honeymoon Meads while the BX Press is a third-generation apple farm and cidery pressing and pouring a selection of Okanagan-inspired ciders.

Craft beer enthusiasts enjoy exploring the Merritt, Kamloops, Shuswap & Vernon Ale Trail, while a sip of warming whiskey or liqueur from Vernon’s Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery takes the chill off no matter the temperature outside.

Foodies savour the rewards of Vernon’s celebrated dining scene. Located in the heart of the North Okanagan’s lush farmland, fresh, locally grown ingredients are the focal point of many restaurant menus.

With COVID protocols in place at Vernon’s various attractions, do check ahead for specific requirements.

To plan your winter escape to Vernon, visit tourismvernon.com today!

