A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADAIN PRESS photo)

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in northwestern B.C. has won the $20-million jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw.

The ticket, purchased within the Stikine region, matched all seven numbers: 10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25, 34 and bonus number 37. Tuesday draws were launched in May, with jackpots capped at $70 million.

BC Lottery Corporation said in a news release Wednesday that it will reveal the specific retail location once the winner has come forward. The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the money.

The Stikine region includes Atlin, Dease Lake and Cassiar, with a total population of roughly 1,500 people, according to Statistics Canada.

ALSO READ: 2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

Just Posted

GALLERY: Hotel pool draining behind icy roads in Vernon, firefighters say

Icy highway causes multiple crashes

Tribute show to revive past favourites in Vernon, Lake Country

Louisiana Hayride is making stops in Vernon and Lake Country on Nov. 19 and 20

RCMP concerned over missing Vernon man

It’s out of character for Konnor Taylor, 24, to be out of contact with family, friends

Era of Megafires sparks Vernon discussion

Conversation prompts fire prevention at Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5

North Okanagan houses show Halloween spirit

Adults love Halloween as much as the kids

Jewel dance company steps onto Vernon stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Jewel dance company steps onto Okanagan stage

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet brings talents to town

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Wine train returns to Summerland

Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express in June, 2020

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Morning start: Did you know the name for a group of bunnies is called a ‘fluffle’?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read