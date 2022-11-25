Wolf caught on camera off Beaver Lake Road on Kelowna/Lake Country border. (Kane Blake)

3 wolves spotted skulking through Kelowna backyard

Kane Blake caught the wolves on camera outside his Beaver Lake home

Avid outdoorsman and president of Okanagan Forest Task Force Kane Blake is no stranger to wildlife in the Okanagan – however, early Friday morning he was surprised by a few visitors that stopped by his home.

Blake’s outdoor camera captured three large canines, which he believes were not coyotes and possibly wolves, passing through his yard on Beaver Lake Road.

The animals crossed his yard about 2 a.m. and Blake says they left large paw prints in their wake.

Paw print in snow. (Kane Blake)

Paw print in snow. (Kane Blake)

He is warning those in the neighbourhood to keep their pets inside at night while these animals are lurking about.

While it is more common to see coyotes in the Okanagan, wolves are known to frequent the area. There are more than 8,5000 wolves in B.C. depending on the time of year. According to WildsafeBC, wolves are larger than coyotes with wide broad paws, a broader snout and rounded ear tips.

READ MORE: Tow truck gifted to Okanagan Forest Task Force

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLake CountryWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Half of Canadians losing sleep over money woes: poll

Just Posted

Part of the cast rehearsing A New Beginning at The Chapel, getting ready for their Dec. 3 and 4 performances Georgia Rands (left), Ben Carey, Logan Carey; (center) Cheyanne Haak, Jacob Huntington, Amanda Aylard; (back) Nathan Bastiaansen, Sophie Carey, Adriana Bastiaansen, Lexi Derksen. (Gerry Shipmaker photo)
New Beginnings star in Enderby Christmas play

Asher Hovius of the Vernon Christian School Royals (in white, No. 11) gets a ball past a double block attempt by Kelowna’s Immaculata Mustangs during the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships at Kelowna Christian School. (Contributed)
Vernon Christian Royals reach B.C. volleyball finals

O’Keefe Ranch will host its popular Victorian Christmas over the first three weekends in December. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan ranch shines with Victorian Christmas

Coldstream goalie Austin Seibel of the KIJHL’s North Okanagan Knights tries to see around the block of forward Ryden Mathieson (17) of the PJHL’s Port Moody Panthers in the first BC Hockey Conference Prospects Game held Nov. 22 in Chilliwack. Seibel was the KIJHL player of the game in the league’s 4-3 victory. (Tanya Seibel photo)
Coldstream’s Seibel snares game scholarship

Pop-up banner image