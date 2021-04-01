A&W took to social media April among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like a combination of mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)

7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

Canadian restaurants and businesses are pulling April Fools’ Day pranks on their customers, albeit some more believable than others.

Pizza Hut took to social media April 1 to announce the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni.

“Enjoy the aroma of fresh pizza every day,” the company wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Fast-food chain A&W took the same approach. Instead of a candle, it told customers its plans to launch onion ring-scented hand sanitizer.

“Clean your hands, but keep the onion ring aroma,” it lauded.

Canadian-owned franchise, Roots, announced a new product for sale – a hand-made leather Timbit holder.

“It’s hand-made at our state-of-the-art leather factory in Toronto,” the company tweeted April 1.

Kraft Dinner Canada introduced customers to an essential oil kit that would allow people to “breathe in the cheesy comforting aroma of a fresh pot of KD.”

“Smell it in the office, the bedroom, heck – even the shower,” it promoted the same day.

Pizza Pizza, headquartered in Toronto, said its usual popcorn chicken will be converted and offered as chicken popcorn.

The company ensures, “of course, in the shape of a chicken wing!”

McDonald’s Canada announced it’s switching to the metric system, pledging to call its Quarter Pounder burger “the 1/9th Kilogrammer” from now on.

Boston Pizza Canada said it’s pulling Thai Chicken Bites from its list of offerings on On April 1.

“Farewell to an all-time classic!”


