April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company

Kelowna’s GTEC Holdings announced April 1 that Borat Sagdiyev has been appointed as chairman of the board and CEO and headquarters are relocating to Kazakhstan.

“It is going to be great success, I am veddy excaaaite to be leading the initiatives at GTEC, and would like to thank you to Mr. Norton Singhavon for his services, as he has been a vedddy naaaice naaaice man while Azamat and I have worked to take control of the company and relocate the head office to my home country of Kazakhstan,” said Borat Sagdiyev, Chairman and CEO of GTEC.

Even police are having a little fun with April Fool’s Day.

See: Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

BC RCMP have announced a new Police Cat Services.

“BC RCMP are clawing their way through crime by proudly introducing a new tool in law enforcement.”

Vernon’s Swan Lake Nurseryland has banana trees for sale, today only!

“Grow your own bananas! Our first crop of banana Yucca’s are ripe. Get yours, today only,” the local grocer/grower advertised on Facebook Monday.

Another local laugh comes from Coldstream.

Funny-man Roger Knox said a deal has been reached to replace the iconic former Lavington glass plant smoke stacks with cell phone towers.

Meanwhile a local mom made up for her daughter’s pranks Monday morning.

Despite there being no school April 1, she sent her daughter to the bus stop in the morning, informing her that the school had called and classes were in fact in session.

Happy April Fool’s Day! What’s the best prank you’ve ever played, or been tricked by?

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The packaging, processing, trimming and vault rooms at GTEC’s new Kazakhstan facility. (Submitted Photo)

Previous story
No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Just Posted

‘Believe in miracles’: Man caught in SilverStar avalanche has amazing outlook on life

The outpouring of community support has aided Fisher’s road to recovery

Wenatchee blanks Vernon Vipers in Game 2

Hometown Wild tie best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference final at 1-1 following 3-0 win Sunday

North Okanagan golf courses open for season

Hillview, Spallumcheen, Birchdale and Cherryville open; more to come this week

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

WATCH: AquaVan draws hundreds to Vernon’s OK Science Centre

Okanagan residents get up-close look at what lurks beneath the waves of the Pacific Ocean

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

LETTER: Canadians have welcomed immigrants

Canada was beautiful, the soil was rich, and the people were so welcoming

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

Most Read