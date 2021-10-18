Are you brave enough to tour Oliver’s ghost town at night?

Take a tour of the ghost town of Fairview in Oliver where strange occurences, grisly deaths and distaster took place over 120 years ago. (Submitted)

Did you know Oliver has a ghost town dating back to the gold rush era with tales of murder and mystery?

Come and walk the old ghost town of Fairview at night while listening to tales of disasters, strange occurrences and grisly deaths that took place in the rough-and-tumble gold mining town in Oliver.

Just in time for Halloween, the Oliver & District Museum is offering two walking tours to present the area’s haunting history.

The Historic Cemetery Tour will take place Oct. 23rd and 30th at 3 p.m. and will feature selected stories of past residents, many of whom made significant contributions to the community through their lives and work. This tour departs from the Oliver Cemetery’s front gate at 1068 Rockcliffe Road and is approximately 40 minutes long. It is a non-scary daytime tour, and while adults will enjoy it most, it is suitable for all ages.

The Fairview After Dark tour provides a much spookier atmosphere and is recommended for adults and teens.

This tour will be offered Oct. 23rd and 30th departing at 7 p.m. from the Fairview kiosk, across the street from Willowbrook Road. During this tour, guests have the chance to wander a dark trail through the old ghost town. Visitors are asked to bring a flashlight and to wear warm clothing and appropriate footwear. Costumes are also encouraged.

Both tours are led by Museum curator Rebecca Rizzo, who is excited about sharing this local history with area residents.

“Fairview was here before Oliver in the 1890s when a propsector found gold,” said Rizzo. “By the time the first claim was made, everyone was rushing to find gold veins.”

An upper and lower town were created. The upper town held the saloons, bank and mill as well as the rougher side of life. It’s where the tour is going through, she said.

“It was the wild West so there are plenty of tales to tell,” said Rizzo.

Tickets are $4 for general admission, $2 for Oliver & District Heritage Society members.

As spots are limited, pre-registration is required. To book a spot, please email curator@oliverheritage.ca or call 778-439-3100 and let them know which tour and date you wish to attend.

READ MORE: Summerland skeleton family welcome baby girl Tibia

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.