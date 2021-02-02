(Pxhere)

(Pxhere)

As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

Whether it was being separated from family and friends or the general ennui of spending a holiday season during a pandemic, Canadians racked up some hefty bills this holiday season.

According to a poll conducted by RBC, Canadians spent more money holiday shopping this year than they did any year in the past decade.

The poll found that the average Canadian spent $735 this holiday season, up from $709 in 2019.

Pollsters found that another record set was how many shoppers went over budget, with 25 per cent spending an average of $588 more than they planned. The $588 figure represents a 28 per cent increase from the average amount shoppers overspent last year.

The biggest holiday spending categories were gift cards at $121, electronics at $104 and giving experiences to their families and friends at $91.

However, British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers; only 18 per cent of them overspent, while the biggest over-spenders were in Ontario at 27 per cent.

Pollsters found that 67 per cent of those who spent more than they expected to have yet to pay off those holiday bills. Only about 25 per cent have immediate plans to cut back on expenses such as entertainment and daily living expenses, while 18 per cent plan to carry credit card debt for at least two months.

And while 20 per cent of people surveyed said they planned to set aside savings for the next holiday season, half said they “have no idea” how much they might be able to save.

“We know Canadians have the best of intentions about saving and that it can be difficult to set a budget and stick to it. In these uncertain times, we’re also seeing that, while some are able to save more than they thought because they are spending less, others are struggling to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic,” said Niranjan Vivekanandan, vice-president of term investments and savings at RBC.

READ MORE: Canadians said they’d drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHolidaysShopping and Classifieds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s weather-predicting groundhogs call for early spring
Next story
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

Just Posted

A mudslide in the Lodge Road area caused concern for some residents Sunday, Jan. 31. (Contributed)
Mudslide displaces Lake Country resident

Substantial amount of water washes out slope, undermines tree

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Highway 97A 6 km north of Enderby is closed in both directions Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, due to a vehicle incident. (RCMP photo)
Semi-truck loses load, closes Hwy. 97A north of Enderby

Vehicle incident closes highway in both directions; detours, traffic control in effect

Pink Shirt Day is Feb 24.
Okanagan residents can get ‘Breakfast in a Box’ this Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day is being re-imagined by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is back on stage and has two live-streamed shows coming to the comfort of your homes this weekend. (OSO photo)
Enjoy Okanagan Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of home

Musicians return to the stage with two live-streamed performances

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

JJ’s Fashion just hit 1.2 million followers and 22.7 million ‘likes’ on the TikTok app thanks to a series of 15-second “Hot Boss” videos created by Rhylan Streloff and Madicyn Dobie. Photo: Jim Bailey.
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

JJ’s Fashion in Trail has attracted over 1.2 million followers and over 22.7 million “Likes” on TikTok

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

A four-storey, 88-unit apartment building in Summerland, completed in 2020, adds rental accommodation in the community, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. (Summerland Review file photo)
Developments add to Summerland’s housing supply

Range of construction projects, development proposals resulting in more homes

Coquihalla at Comstock Road. DriveBC
Two crashes impact the Coquihalla

A collision has closed Highway 5 southbound

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Cannery Brewing owner Patt Dyck behind the taps at their Ellis Street location. (Western News file photo)
Support South Okanagan restaurants and get rewarded with a free beer

Supporting local restaurant is now more important than ever, says brewery owner

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

Most Read