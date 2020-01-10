Josh and Kieran Eastwood of Adelaide, Australia, built their first snow couple while visiting Armstrong. (Karen Wilkinson)

Aussie kids build first snowmen in Armstrong

‘Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them’

The snow continues to blanket the North Okanagan and people have their opinions about the white stuff, but two young Australian visitors absolutely love it.

During their stay in Armstrong, Josh and Kieran Eastwood of Adelaide, Australia, constructed their first ever snowman and snow woman.

“They went out in the morning and worked on the snowmen all day,” Karen Wilkinson said. “Day two, they worked on the snow woman.”

“Unfortunately, on day three, the snow was too wet for them to make the rest of the family that they had planned,” she said.

The boys experienced all things winter during their stay. They tried sledding and tubing for the first time at SilverStar Mountain Resort, rode the mini snowmobiles at the resort and took in their first hockey game.

“Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them,” Wilkinson said.

READ MORE: Winter storm to batter Okanagan Shuswap

READ MORE: Vernon urgent care clinic serves 1,274 since opening

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Cougar allegedly kills turkey on Vernon resident’s deck

The incident allegedly took place near the Vernon Yacht Club Friday morning.

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

Aussie kids build first snowmen in Armstrong

‘Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them’

Vernon urgent care clinic serves 1,274 since opening

The 13th UPCC in B.C. expects to serve 42,000 annually

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Vernon artist waves women’s flag in Penticton

SheShe declares femininity with all-encompassing exhibit

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for funds for composting facility

Campbell Mountain Landfill selected as location for site

Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Tim Hodgkinson is in Vancouver with his son Wills who suffered a cancer relapse.

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Most Read