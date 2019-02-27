B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

The life of a couple from Merritt has been forever changed after they won a $25.9 million jackpot.
George Munro and Rowena Inyallie had gone to the corner store for a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice when they decided to buy a lotto ticket.
“This win comes at a perfect time as I was just thinking there’s no way I can do my job for another 20 years,” said Munro.
“It’s really physically demanding. I’ve let work know I can stay on until they find a replacement.”
The couple grabbed a drink to celebrate and then called Inyallie’s mother.
“She dropped the phone!” Inyallie said.
The duo have already bought a new Ford 350 and ordered a Ford Mustang Shelby.
They plan on fixing up their house, buying a few more toys and helping out friends and family with their newly found multimillion dollar windfall.
“We will have a big barbecue with family,” said Munro. “We also run a baseball team at home so I think brand new jerseys are in store for everyone.”