Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

Mitchel Cook is aiming to do 1000 burpees in an hour to set a new Guinness World Records mark. (Submitted photo)

B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour

21-year-old ready to make public attempt Nov. 5 in Parksville

Nanoose Bay’s Mitchel Cook will attempt to break the Guinness World Records standard for chest-to-ground burpees tonight at 6 p.m. at the Nanoose Place Community Centre.

The 21-year-old former Oceanside Generals hockey player hopes to break the 1,000 mark in 60 minutes. Nobody has achieved the standard to date.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay man, 21, aims to set new Guinness World Records standard for burpees

Cook said his training went well and has been consistently improving every week, making adjustments leading up to today.

As an incentive, Cook is also using the event to raise funds for the National Police Federation Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to assist families of fallen on-duty, off-duty and serving National Police Federation members.

Cook’s world record attempt is open to the public but will people will need to wear a mask inside the centre and also provide proof of double vaccination.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

FitnessParksville

Previous story
Moose on the loose: Saskatoon school gets surprise morning visitor

Just Posted

The Forever Home Sanctuary is benefitting from an online fundraiser thanks to the Horsey Ladies Okanagan. (Angie Loakimidou photo)
Okanagan fundraiser helps build animal sanctuary

Vernon’s downtown washroom at 35th Street and 30th Avenue. (Morning Star - file photo)
Cutting downtown Vernon washroom hours reduces vandalism ‘significantly’

The newly expanded BX Elementary School in Vernon has added 10 classrooms, a new bank of washrooms and said so long to five portables in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Michael Hintringer photo/courtesy SD22)
COVID-19 exposures at 6 Vernon schools

Deer can impale themselves trying to hop over fences like this. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
Lake Country looks at spiking deer-killing fences