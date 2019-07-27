The life-sized LOTTO MAX Balls spread the word about a record-breaking LOTTO MAX jackpot. (CNW Group/OLG)

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

A single ticket sold in Richmond, B.C. claimed Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers, as posted on BCLC.com are 11, 15, 17, 20, 24, 25, 50. The bonus number is 30.

Richmond was doubly lucky on Friday night, as a ticket purchased in that city also shared the 6/7+ bonus pot, along with two tickets from Quebec.

Those tickets are worth $105,837.60 each.

The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.

-With files from Canadian Press

ALSO READ: B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says Victoria photographer

Just Posted

Iconic Lorax character “new persona” for Vernon native

Retired teacher acts out Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax in a homemade costume for students

Montreal-based The OM Sound to play concert in hometown Vernon

The band will perform a mix of new material and old favourites at the BX Press Cidery

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Services offered to combat Vernon’s opioid crisis

Part three: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. player wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

There was no immediate word on where exactly where the ticket was purchased

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Okanagan swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

UPDATE: Richter Mountain fire doubles in size

10 Cawston homes on evacuation alert due to Richter Mountain wildfire

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Most Read