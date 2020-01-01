Photo by Irina Murza on Unsplash

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.

More to come

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019
Next story
Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

Just Posted

Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

Friends and family remembered Jesse Haller in a big way

Alzheimer’s campaign challenges stigma for Vernon residents affected by dementia

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Police incident closes Bennett bridge in Kelowna temporarily

Motorists warned they may expect delays due to congestion

GALLERY: Looking back at Vernon in November 2019

Here’s a few of Vernon’s biggest headlines from November

Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Vernon’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Long-running hit stage show We Will Rock You coming to South Okanagan

A mild-mannered high school English teacher by day, Kevin Doe’s nighttime alter-ego… Continue reading

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Shuswap church reaches out to fellow church in Texas after shooting

Leader offers support because Salmon Arm church experienced a similar tragedy in April

Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Jesse William Shawcross facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing five vehicles, fleeing

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Most Read