B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

Someone in B.C. just got $25.9 million richer.

A ticket purchased in the province is the winner of Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot.

The lottery doesn’t specify an exact location.

The winning numbers were: 6, 31, 33, 34, 43, 33, 36 and bonus number 22.

READ MORE: $500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

Earlier this month, a lottery ticket sold in Fort Nelson won $500,000.

There were 36 BC Lottery Corp. winners from the province in 2018.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Mar. 1 with a jackpot of about $1 million.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.