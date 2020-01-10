Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says the central bank is working on plans for a new $5 bill.

Speaking in Vancouver, Poloz says the bank will soon be launching public consultations about who should appear on the new bill.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note.

The consultations will be similar to those that led to the choice of Viola Desmond for the $10 bill which began circulation in 2018.

ALSO READ: Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Desmond, a Nova Scotia civil rights pioneer and businesswoman, was selected by the finance minister to be on the $10 bill after an open call for nominations for iconic women who could appear on a bank note.

Poloz says this time the bank will be asking Canadians to nominate any historic Canadian they think may be worthy to be on the new bill.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year
Next story
Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Just Posted

Vernon urgent care clinic serves 1,274 since opening

The 13th UPCC in B.C. expects to serve 42,000 annually

Winter storm to batter Okanagan Shuswap

As much as 35 cm of snow expected to fall in some areas

Casting call seeks Okanagan talent for Cabaret

Big Apple Productions hosts auditions for actors/actresses

Forecast calls for more snow in Vernon

Lows of -16 C in the near future: Environment Canada

Falkland rallying support for Kraft Hockeyville title

Winning community will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and host an NHL preseason game

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Your morning start for Friday, January 10, 2020.

South Okanagan man reported missing by RCMP

Penticton RCMP are appealing to the public for help locating Trevor Batoche.

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

Most Read