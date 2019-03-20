This horse was recently ‘parked’ outside the BC Liquor Store at Wembley Mall in Parksville. — Dawn Topolnicki photo

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Parksville is a small neigh-bourhood.

You don’t see horsing around in the city. But when someone ponies up an unusual situation, people are quick to whinny about it.

Dawn Topolnicki moved to Parksville a year ago to escape the stressful hustle and bustle of the big city. She said she has savoured the smalltown atmosphere of Parksville. That feeling was reinforced recently as it had her heart galloping at full throttle.

“It sure hit home when visiting the local liquor store,” Topolnicki said. “I came upon a singing cowboy riding this lovely horse. He parked the horse in an [accessible] spot and made his way into the store. The universe was telling me that we were not in the big city anymore.”

READ MORE: Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Vernon drive-thru liquor store

But it did raise the question of whether the steed was illegally parked or not.

According to the City of Parksville, it is not illegal as there is no law on animals parked in an accessible parking space.

“No bylaw so no ticket, no enforcement.” said Deb Tardiff, the city’s manager of communications. “Having said that, if the [unidentified] owner of the horse should choose to take their purchase from Wembley Mall to the Parksville Community Park for a gallop on the beach, there would be enforcement because the city’s bylaw does not allow horses on the beach… assuming we can catch them. There is no fine, just prohibition.”

Tardiff said she’s learned from the city’s bylaw compliance officer that it is also illegal for a horse to jaywalk.

“They must cross at an actual crossing or intersection,” she quipped. “The fine for this and for not being properly tethered would be $50.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. teen lacrosse player benched because his head is too big
Next story
Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

Just Posted

UPDATE: Part of Armstrong locked down after ‘live grenade’ discovered

Police are awaiting the ordnance disposal unit

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Vernon RCMP kick off impaired driving prevention week with drunk driving arrest

Impaired Driving Prevention Week encourages Canadians to drive sober.

Dust advisory continues for a third day

It is recommended that persons with chronic underlying medical conditions postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Vernon Vipers strike back, beat Smoke Eaters in Game 3

Vernon Vipers score the winning goal in the final minute for a 4-3 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Vernon’s History in Pictures

A look back in time at the city we call home

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Two-thirds of attendees were from out of town, spending $325 per person during the annual festival

Most Read