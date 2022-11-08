Boo tucking in for a nap. (Kicking Horse Mountain Resort)

Boo the bear enjoys Kicking Horse Mountain’s first snowfall

Boo is preparing for his long winter nap

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s resident bear Boo got cozy under a big coniferous tree during the first snowstorm of the season.

Snow started to fall on Nov. 3 and as temperatures begin to dip Boo begins to get ready for his big winter nap.

Boo lives in the 20-acre area of Kicking Horse Grizzly Bear Refuge, where he can hunt, play, forage and explore within this natural mountainside habitat just like his wild cousins.

The interpretative centre is now closed for the season as the mountain gears up for the opening day on Dec. 9.

As of Nov. 7, there was 123 cm of snow on the mountain.

Boo appears to be enjoying the first bit of snow on the hill and you can follow him and his adventures until he tucks in for the season, at https://www.instagram.com/khgrizzlybearrefuge/.

READ MORE: Still no sign of West Vancouver woman who went missing in Golden

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenSnowWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. prisoners pitching in to keep memory of wartime sacrifices alive
Next story
Reconciliation a ‘call to action to all of us,’ Jody Wilson-Raybould says in new book

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers are meeting for the second time in five days after the Warriors took the first game of the season series 4-3 on Friday night (Nov. 5) (Photo - Andrew Knopf/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers meeting for the second time in five days

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged attempted child abduction in October. (Police sketch)
Sketch of alleged attempted Vernon child abduction suspect released

Snow first started to blanket Vernon Thursday evening, and has since buried leaves before they could be cleaned up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Snow puts a damper on fall leaf pickup for Vernon residents

Kris Fuller (left) is the new executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival, taking over from the departing Vicki Proulx (right). (Contributed)
Vernon Winter Carnival names new executive director