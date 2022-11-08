Boo the bear enjoys Kicking Horse Mountain’s first snowfall

Boo is preparing for his long winter nap

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s resident bear Boo got cozy under a big coniferous tree during the first snowstorm of the season.

Snow started to fall on Nov. 3 and as temperatures begin to dip Boo begins to get ready for his big winter nap.

Boo lives in the 20-acre area of Kicking Horse Grizzly Bear Refuge, where he can hunt, play, forage and explore within this natural mountainside habitat just like his wild cousins.

The interpretative centre is now closed for the season as the mountain gears up for the opening day on Dec. 9.

As of Nov. 7, there was 123 cm of snow on the mountain.

Boo appears to be enjoying the first bit of snow on the hill and you can follow him and his adventures until he tucks in for the season, at https://www.instagram.com/khgrizzlybearrefuge/.

