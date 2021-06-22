Canada’s Best Summer Job comes with $20,000 payment for 40 days of camping

One person with a killer 90-second video will walk away with a $62.50 an hour job this summer – camping across Canada for 40 days. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

One social media savvy person will be paid more than $60 an hour to spend the summer camping across Canada.

As many Canadians suffer serious cabin fever, Hipcamp celebrates its Canadian launch with the Canada’s Best Summer Job competition.

The winner will spend 40 days blogging or vlogging across the nation – earning $20,000 as well as a stipend for food and travel. “We fell in love with the idea of offering one lucky Canadian the paid opportunity to adventure across the country and experience some of the best outdoor stays Canada has to offer,” said Hipcamp CEO Alyssa Ravasio.

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world’s largest provider of outdoor stays and has offices in Australia, the United States, and Canada. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams.

Any Canadian adult can enter with a 90-second online video. Contenders are encouraged to rally friends, family and community for votes through their own social media channels and outlets. Those votes will count for 20 per cent of their score, with 40 per cent based on creativity and 40 per cent for technical and on-camera ability. Entrants will also be asked for an interview.

Six finalists, announced July 19, then work to score more votes in their regions through social and news media. Online voting closes July 26 with a winner announced Aug. 2.

Apply or vote at canadasbestsummerjob.hipcamp.com.

