Longtime Victoria resident Simon Whitfield carries the Canadian flag at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

Four athletes, two teams, a coach and a pair of builders will be inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame this year.

The class of 2019 includes two-time Olympic medal-winning diver Alex Despatie of Laval, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Christine Giarard of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., two-time Olympic medal-winning triathlete Simon Whitfield of Victoria and four-time Olympic medal-winning diver Emilie Heymans of Greenfield Park, Que.

The gold medal-winning women’s hockey team from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the bronze medal-winning women’s soccer team from the 2012 London Games also will go into the hall.

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will enter the hall along with two builders inducted posthumously — 2010 Vancouver bid corporation volunteer chairman and chief executive officer Jack Poole and longtime Toronto Star sports reporter Randy Starkman.

READ MORE: Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The inaugural winner of the Randy Starkman Award — given to a Canadian national team athlete who has used their sporting excellence for the benefit of the community — will be named at the induction ceremony on Oct. 23.

Since 1949, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame has inducted 429 athletes, teams, coaches, and builders.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged
Next story
Morning start: What was inside the first Faberge egg?

Just Posted

Celtic rock group to enter Spotlight in Vernon

Derina Harvey Band kicks off the Spotlight OnSTAGE concert series with shows Oct. 4 and 5

Vernon Minor Football salutes family, fun

Annual Football Family Fun Day goes Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Woman arrested after allegedly attacking Vernon business owner

Things escalated after the woman was asked to leave her bag at the door

District pulls plug on Vernon’s Xerindipity Garden

The popular garden will be no more as control is reverted to the City of Vernon

Habitat for Humanity comes to Vernon

Local Legion teams up with Habitat for special Tuesday meeting

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Morning start: What was inside the first Faberge egg?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated at close of round robin play at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame unveils class of 2019

Five-time Olympic judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura will be one of several entering the hall

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

South Okanagan inventor lifted the fruit industry to new heights

South Okanagan man was full of ideas

Most Read