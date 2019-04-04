Cast says goodbye to groundbreaking HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’

The last season premieres April 17

Sophie Turner wore her waterproof mascara. The actress knew there would be a lot of crying.

She and the rest of the cast of “Game of Thrones” descended on Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday to bid farewell to the HBO hit show after eight seasons.

“It’s very exciting because there’s a whole new chapter of our lives we’re embarking on, but it’s also really sad because this other chapter is closing, and we won’t be able to play these amazing characters anymore,” said Turner, who plays Sansa Stark. “I’ve got my waterproof mascara on tonight because I know there’ll be a lot of crying.”

The groundbreaking HBO series, based on the popular book series by George R.R. Martin, has had crazy twists, eye-popping turns and a measure of fearlessness, like killing off main characters. It also has one of the most dynamic battle scenes ever filmed in an episode called, “Battle of the Bastards.”

Pilou Asbaek, who plays Euron Greyjoy, said fans can expect even more of those moments in the last few shows. The last season premieres April 17.

READ MORE: Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

“There’s going to be a couple of episodes in season 8 which is going to be madness, which is going to be epic, which is going to be the biggest ever seen on TV,” Asbaek said.

Jason Momoa came back from the dead to attend Wednesday’s event. His character was killed off in the first season.

“It’s the greatest show on Earth and nine years ago I didn’t think I’d be here right now. It’s just beautiful to see my friends off, wish them luck and show the world that it’s the greatest show,” Momoa said.

Kristian Nairn, who portrays the simple-minded Hodor in the series, was the subject of a full-frontal nude scene that made him proud because it shows the inclusion the creators have for the world they created.

“I’m not your average Hollywood actor and to be able to take your clothes off onscreen, I think that just shows what ‘Game of Thrones’ is all about. It’s inclusive,” he said. “You don’t have to look like a Hollywood A-lister to be in ‘Game of Thrones.’ I think that’s the way the acting culture should move. It’s supposed to be inclusive these days. We all look different so that’s why I took the chance to appear naked.”

Kristofer Hivju, who played the role of Tormund Giantsbane, pointed to the show’s unpredictability as part of its strength.

“It doesn’t follow the rules of storytelling. It follows the rules of life and the rules of death. And it’s unpredictable. It’s like a sports event. You don’t know what’s going to happen. Boom! Something happens. Boom! Always something,” he said.

John Carucci, The Associated Press

