The 28th annual Celebration of Light fireworks show is on July 28, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4. (File)

Celebration of Light fireworks start this weekend in Vancouver

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea to compete on this year’s theme of love

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea are set to dazzle the night skies in Vancouver this weekend at the Celebration of Light.

The theme this year is love, as voted on by the public for the first time.

Large crowds are expected in the West End, English Bay and Kitsilano neighbourhoods on July 28, Aug. 1 and Aug 4.

City officials recommend taking transit, walking or cyclist to get around and avoid road closures.

After the show, pedestrians can use the following routes out of the West End to access transit:

  • Burnaby Street for the SkyTrain and Canada Line
  • Beach Avenue for Yaletown Station
  • Guildford Street to access Georgia Street bus routes

Vehicle access at Kits Point and the West End will be limited to residents with a local parking decal or vehicle registration displaying a local neighbourhood address. Closures include:

  • Kits Point: 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • West End: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Beach Avenue will be closed at Davie from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Environment Canada’s heat warning was still in place as of Thursday morning, so remember to dress for the warm weather, drink water, and check on others.

