Police are confident a ‘large domestic cat’ was the reason for a possible cougar sighting reported Monday night. (peakpx.com photo)

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

A report of a possible cougar sighting near Semiahmoo Trail Elementary brought police and conservation officers to the quiet South Surrey neighbourhood Monday evening. What they found, however, was something far less unique.

Const. Richard Wright confirmed police were contacted about “either a cougar or a large domestic cat” in the area of the 3040 145A St. school on Aug. 26.

The school is surrounded by nature on three sides, including an urban forest to the east.

An area resident emailed Peace Arch News early Tuesday to report that a cat that was “maybe 150 lbs” had walked down the road in front of her neighbours on Monday.

Wright said an officer who patrolled the wooded area “located a large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.”

Wright said police always take such reports seriously, “due to the potential threat to pets and small children.”

He emphasized that Monday’s ‘threat’ was deemed unfounded.

“It is our firm belief in this case that the animal observed was the large domestic cat.”

The weight description, Wright added, was “an exaggeration.”

Reports of dangerous wildlife in an urban area should be made to the B.C. government’s 24-hour RAPP tipline at 1-877-952-RAPP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Just Posted

Vernon street hockey tournament seeks teams

Game On Vernon! is a fundraiser for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

Spallumcheen receives funding for wastewater recovery project

The township will receive just shy of $37 million for the new wastewater system

Province seizes cannabis from Vernon shop

Ocean Sprouts visited by B.C. Community Safety Unit officials; 30-day notice of seizure placed

Armstrong summer camp hosts an epic week of sports

Kids aged seven to 13 were taught the basics in basketball, soccer, volleyball and football

Lumby man’s scratch ticket spells $150,000 win

Birthday W-I-N for young Lumby man

Owner asks for public’s help in leading Vernon dog home

Kasper is a rescue dog and spooks easily

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

Mechanical failure blamed in plane crash at Salmon Arm Airport

Two elderly occupants, one in serious condition, transported to hospital

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Most Read