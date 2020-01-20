Couple gets engaged on BC Ferries sailing

Pair sailed between hometowns for two years

A diamond ring marked the midpoint between a B.C. couple’s love story this weekend.

BC Ferries took to social media this week to share happy news from a love-filled sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay ferry terminals.

Ashly Gait and her partner Jaydon Boughen – identified as the happy couple on social media – were engaged while the vessel passed through Active Pass, the midway point between their hometowns. According to the BC Ferries post, the pair sailed the route almost every weekend for two years just to see each other.

“We’re honoured to have played a small part of this amazing milestone,” BC Ferries said. “Congrats to the newly engaged couple!”

