Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2020

Royal Roads University is awarding Dr. Bonnie Henry with an honorary degree for her work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry was appointed as B.C.’s provincial health officer on Feb. 1, 2018 and has since become the face of provincial health messaging during the virus crisis, best known for her phrase: “Be kind, be calm and be safe”.

Prior to her current role, Henry was deputy provincial health officer before replacing Dr. Perry Kendall when he retired.

Previous to that, Henry worked for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, Toronto Public Health, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

She is B.C.’s first female provincial health officer.

The announcement emerged from the Royal Roads University Board of Governors chair and chancellor, Nelson Chan, on Thursday morning in a board meeting that was accidentally live-streamed.

Henry was informed of the award earlier this week. Royal Roads had planned to make the announcement on Friday morning.

DegreesRoyal Roads University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA
Next story
B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Just Posted

Vernon school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Vernon woman plans march to end systemic racism in health care

Local Indigenous advocate organizes event in honour of Joyce Echaquan

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

North Okanagan district launching new dog licensing program

RDNO partners with Ontario-based company to provide convenient, accessible registration

RCMP seek info on missing Armstrong man

Scott Wayne Simpson, 42, last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Kamloops man arrested following alleged sex assault, police chase

The suspect had just been released from jail when he allegedly twice assaulted a 25-year-old woman

Most Read