Japan put on a show for 250,000 people at the Honda Celebration of Light in 2017. (Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer/Twitter)

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Tickets for this summer’s Celebration of Light in Vancouver have gone on sale, but for the first time in years, Canada’s home team won’t be putting on a show.

The annual fireworks display will take place in English Bay in the days leading up to the B.C. Day long weekend.

South Africa will compete on July 28, Sweden will perform on Aug. 1 and South Korea will have its turn on Aug. 4.

It’s free to watch, with the best spots at Second Beach, English Bay and Vanier Park in Kitsilano.

If you want a premier experience, tickets will go on sale for The Keg lounge, the Concord Lounge and the YVR observation deck on April 13.

Free accessible viewing areas are also located at the YVR Observation Deck.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check
Next story
B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Just Posted

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Landslide blocks Eastside Road

Crews on-scene; no injuries though damage to one property; Hydro out

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Students evacuated due to fire

Kiln sparks fire at Okanagan Landing Elementary Tuesday morning

Goose egg-addling program begins in Okanagan Valley

This week marks the beginning of the 12th annual Canada goose egg-addling program

Your Vernon with Melody Martin

Find out why people in your community love Vernon

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Sarah Slean wins over Okanagan with OSO

Slean gave an inspiring two-hour performance in Kelowna April 7, Vernon April 8

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Fuel leak causes snowmobile fire in Lumby

No one was injured in the incident

Public feedback sought

North Okanagan open house features solid waste and Okanagan Rail Trail

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Most Read