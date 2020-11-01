Did you see the Halloween full moon? You won’t spot another for 19 years

This year, the Halloween full moon was enjoyed in all timezones — something which hasn’t happened since 1944

Did you catch the moon last night?

If not, you missed a pretty spooky lunar event — a full moon Halloween.

And according to the Farmers’ Almanac, it’s a relatively rare sight.

The stars only align — so to speak — once every 19 years for the moon to be full on All Hallows’ Eve, though this one has a little more exclusivity going for it than most.

In 2001, there was a Halloween full moon for only the Central and Pacific time zones, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, but this year every time zone across the globe enjoyed the moon at its brightest — something which hasn’t happened since 1944.

Not only was it a full moon last night; it was also a blue moon. When two full moons appear within one month, the latter is deemed a blue moon. This only happens approximately once every three years.

Although, Halloween full moons are also always blue moons, due to the length of the lunar cycle being 29.5 days.

The Farmers’ Almanac states that the next Halloween full moon should come in 2039.

However, a mostly illuminated moon should appear on Halloween night in 2029, with full illumination expected Nov. 2, 2029 — and likely you won’t be able to tell the difference.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents take haunted house on the road

READ MORE: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Halloweenmoon