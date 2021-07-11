(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

Dog tips with Dogzies: Whistle summon

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman teaches dog owners how to pace a pup’s eating habits.

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is back with more tips to help your pup with its training.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners the benefits of using a dog whistle.

Watch the video below to find out more.

