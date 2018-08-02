FILE - In this April 24, 1984 file photo, Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, center, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new Apple IIc computer in San Francisco, Calif. Apple has become the world‚Äôs first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago. (AP Photo/Sal Veder, File)

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Apple has become the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.

The peak reached Thursday seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.

To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its archrival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.

Jobs eventually introduced such popular products as the iPod and iPhone that have driven Apple’s rise.

Apple shares rose 2.7 per cent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday. They’re up 22 per cent so far this year.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP searching for missing person

Suzy Clark, 20, has been missing since July 28.

Province demands additional $300,000 regional compost facility upgrade

Kelowna and Vernon to share the costs on project now costing $800,000

Increased fire activity at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Theft from vehicles increases across North Okanagan

Summer traffic is attracting car thieves

Burnaby Braves beat Vernon Canadians in B.C. opener

Vernon Baseball hosting B.C. Mosquito and Pee Wee championships this week

Four new fires sparked near Mabel Lake

Nine fires burning in Lumby/Cherryville area

Dive team continues search for missing man after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

UBCO study shows smoking can affect breastfeeding habits

Exposure to household smoke shortens duration

B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Boil water notice issued in Falkland

Recent water quality tests have identified a high bacterial count in the Falkland Water System

Okanagan Regional Library Maker Crew is coming to Vernon

The event runs Thursday, Aug. 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Most Read

  • Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

    Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society