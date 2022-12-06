Firetruck-riding Vernon cat up for adoption soon

A kitten crawled inside the engine compartment of a firetruck at a crash Nov. 27 and was discovered back at the firehall. (City of Vernon photo)

A kitten that hitched a ride from firefighters from a crash last month could be looking for a new home.

Vernon firefighters discovered the cat back at the firehall Nov. 27 after attending a vehicle incident. The feline was OK, but taken to a local veterinary clinic to be looked over.

The cat is still at the clinic and doing well, but no owners have been found yet for the black cat. Therefore the cat could be up for adoption soon.

“It’s expected the cat will eventually go to another organization, such as the SPCA,” said Christy Poirier, City of Vernon’s communications manager.

