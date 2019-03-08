Teara Fraser, CEO of Iskwew Air. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Canada’s first airline to be founded and owned by an Indigenous woman is all clear for takeoff.

Iskwew Air, located out of Vancouver International Airport’s south terminal, officially launched on Friday, in honour of International Women’s Day.

CEO Teara Fraser and her eight-seat Piper Navajo will provide charter flights between the Lower Mainland and smaller communities that don’t have access to frequent airline service.

Since the beginning, Fraser’s goal has been to use her airline to bolster Indigenous tourism and empower women in aviation – starting with her company’s name, Iskwew (pronounced iss-KWAY-oh), which is the Cree word for woman.

“Indigenous women have been matriarchs, leaders, knowledge keepers, strategists, healers, and sophisticated entrepreneurs since time immemorial,” said Fraser, who is Metis, in a news release.

“By including and amplifying these important and powerful voices, we can see a whole new future full of innovation, strength and economic prosperity.”

WATCH: 1st Indigenous woman to start Canadian airline looks to B.C.’s remote regions

During Friday’s launch, Fraser also announced an initiative to inspire Indigenous youth to explore a career in aviation.

Through events around the province, the Give Them Wings program will give youth and their families the opportunity to learn more about aviation and what it takes to be a pilot.

BC Aviation Council chair Heather Bell said encouraging and recruiting young people is a key piece to reversing “a looming human resource shortage” in the industry.

“There is potential for this shortage to have significant impacts on Indigenous communities, should commercial providers find themselves unable to service remote and northern routes,” she said. “The need is real, the time is now. It is vital that programs like Give Them Wings exist.”

Previous story
Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Just Posted

Lack of 24 hour pharmacies, leaves Okanagan father looking for alternatives

What do you do when you need prescriptions and the pharmacy is closed?

Lavington woman named one of B.C.’s Most Influential Women in Finance

Lana Kirk, raised in Lavington, was recognized for her work within the mining industry.

North Okanagan gymnastics coach sentenced for possession of ‘obscene material’

Chad McDowell previously faced three counts related to child pornography

City of Vernon wins award for financial reporting

The Financial Services team has received this award for the past seven years.

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

Kelowna safe for women, but not great for full-time employment

Kelowna was ranked 16th out of 26 cities in a recent gender gap report

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

Catch a view of home from the International Space Station

NASA program allows viewers to live-stream video of earth from space

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Most Read