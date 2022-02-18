Five things to do around Kelowna for Family Day Weekend

Family Day is on Monday, February 21

This is the first long weekend of 2022 as it’s Family Day on Monday, Feb. 21.

It’s a weekend to recharge, but also get out and enjoy events and activities with the family.

Here are five things to do around Kelowna on Family Day:

The Kelowna Rockets are home at the Prospera Centre as they welcome the Tri-City Americans to town. It is a matinee affair as puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

The City of Kelowna is putting on two free Family Day skates over the weekend. The first one is tonight (Friday) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Capital News Centre. The second is taking place on Sunday (Feb. 20) at the Rutland Arena from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is hosting a Family Day Art Challenge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kelowna Museum has two events going on: Amazing Animals in the Okanagan which runs from 10 am to 2 p.m. for free and Escape from Mannequin Madness, an hour-long escape room style experience. The cost is $35 per group (four to a group).

The City of West Kelowna has three scavenger hunts available for families to take part in – indoor, outdoor and adventure. The forms are available online and people are to post photos on social media with the #WestsideFamilyDay or email their photos to recreation@westkelownacity.ca to find a prize.

Have a great Family Day weekend!

READ MORE: Kelowna property manager wants overhaul to dispute process at Residential Tenancy Branch

READ MORE: Merritt’s Bass Coast raises more than $20,000 for flood relief; festival back for 2022

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family activitiesKelowna