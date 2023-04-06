Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)

Forbes names Victoria one of the world’s top travel destinations of 2023

Lone B.C. entry on publication’s list praised for landscapes, restaurants, environmental initiatives

Victoria has been called one of this year’s top travel destinations in the world by Forbes.

B.C.’s capital city was chosen as one of the 23 places on the list because of its impressive natural landscapes, great food and drink options, Indigenous-led tours and kayaking excursions, environmental initiatives and magical biking adventures.

“I love the ease of this compact, walkable city and each visit I seem to discover brand-new treasures,” said Seattle-based writer Corinne Whiting, who picked Victoria for the list. “One of the unexpected joys of living in the Pacific Northwest turned out to be frequent jaunts to charming Victoria. It doesn’t hurt that Canadians are some of the nicest folks around, too.”

The only other location in the country on the list was Edmonton

The entire list can be found at forbes.com.

“This year, the picks for where to go in 2023 span the gamut from European capitals to exotic beach escapes to sustainable rainforest retreats,” Forbes said in a statement.

READ MORE: Victoria named 10th friendliest city in world by travel magazine

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism VictoriaVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: In pursuit of perfect egg: a B.C. woman’s guide to making Ukrainian Easter eggs

Just Posted

A person was rescued from an early morning apartment fire in Vernon Thursday, April 6, 2023 (File photo)
Firefighters rescue person from apartment fire in Vernon

Vernon players Luke Ashton (from left), Max Borovinskiy, Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Anson McMaster celebrate a goal in the team’s 7-0 romp over the West Kelowna Warriors in Game 4 of their BCHL Inteiror Conference quarterfinal Wednesday, April 5, at Kal Tire Place. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slay West Kelowna; even up BCHL series

The proposed 2023 budget for the City of Enderby is now available for public input. Mayor and council will be considering the public input at the next council meeting April 17, 2023. (File photo)
Enderby eyes 5% tax hike

close-up of gardener's hands planting a tomato seedling in the vegetable garden
Springing into gardening season in the Okanagan

Pop-up banner image