Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday. (Maple Ridge News)

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

St. Patrick’s Day began as a religious feast during the 17th century in observance of the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Fast-forward to the 21st century, and St. Patrick’s Day, at least in North America, is hardly quarantined to a feast.

Instead, people gather outside with shamrocks painted on their faces to observe St. Patrick’s Day parades. People gather in Irish pubs and drink green beer while scarfing down Irish stew while listening to the glorious sounds of the fiddle.

But what do you really know about the day?

Green beer is North America’s take on Irish tradition

Turns out, the commercialized green beer is just that – a North American twist on tradition. According to experts, the green-coloured beer is not something you’d see at any pubs in Ireland.

Long parades aren’t for everyone

In Hot Springs, Ark. the city keeps the festivities short and sweet. Clocking in at 98-feet long, this year marks its 15th annual celebration of the ‘World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.’

Meanwhile, in Victoria, residents don’t celebrate with a parade but do host an annual shootaround:

St. Patrick’s Day a stat for some Canadians

In Newfoundland and Labrador, residents will have this upcoming Monday off, marked as an official provincial stat holiday.

We wear green, but St. Patrick preferred light blue

St. Patrick was actually known for his light shade of blue, but after the Irish independence movement the color green became associated with the day. In fact, the green in Ireland’s flag represents its republicanism dating back to the Society of United Irishmen in the 1970s.

Check out how the arena crew in Hope “greened out” their rink:

With files from Vernon Morning Star

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Just Posted

Enterprize top-10 announced

Community Futures North Okanagan offers $35,000

It’s beetle season in Lake Country

Boxelder beetles are coming out from the warmth of the tree roots

St. Patrick sets a good example

There’s more to St. Patrick’s Day than green beer and leprechauns

OUR VIEW: Taking on distracted driving a worthwhile endeavour

Any initiative to keep people paying attention to the road instead of their phone is a good one

Seniors prefer funeral to lifestyle planning

Survey finds 73% of seniors have a will, only 13% have long-term care plan

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

Most Read