Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Free Wi-Fi is coming to eight rest stops in B.C. along Highway 1 and Highway 16.

A new $4.2-million rest area will also open at the Loon Lake Interchange between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C, with running water, flushing toilets and picnic tables.

Electric car charging stations will also be installed later this year, the province said in a news release Tuesday.

The moves come after feedback from commercial truck drivers and frequent travellers.

The rest stops that will have Wi-Fi:

Hunter Creek on Highway 1: 11 km west of Hope

Bradner on Highway 1: 53 km east of Vancouver

Cole Road on Highway 1: 73 km east of Vancouver

The Last Spike on Highway 1: 24 km east of Sicamous

Slim Creek on Highway 16: 120 km east of Prince George

Mount Terry Fox on Highway 16: six km east of Tête Jaune

Boulder Creek on Highway 16: 53 km west of Hazelton

Loon Lake Interchange on Highway 97C: 40 km southeast of Merritt

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Just Posted

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Teen killed in highway crash

An 18-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Coldstream Monday

Vernon athlete shares remarkable story

Former freestyle skier Mike Shaw, paralyzed in an accident, will talk at UBCO

B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

When “a local legend like orchardist Fred Steele is there, it is time to listen…”

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

Carnival in Wonderland is a hit for all ages

Vernon Winter Carnival continues until Feb. 11 with a fun variety of events

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Tenor sings through Valentines day

Paul Moore presents Nuit Musicale in Kelowna Feb. 9 and Vernon Feb. 10

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

Most Read

  • Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

    Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades