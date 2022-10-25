The entrance to the ghost town at Three Valley Gap. (Contributed by Diana Bostock)

Frightening fun for the whole family at Three Valley Gap

The hotel will host its first Night Fright on Oct. 28, 29, and 30

Three Valley Gap, famous for its heritage ghost town, will be sharing some spooky, family fun on the weekend leading up to Halloween.

The first Night Fright will be hosted at Three Valley Gap on Oct. 28, 29, and 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be family friendly, and they are hoping families and kids of all ages join in on the fun.

The events will feature a spooky scavenger hunt, tours of the ghost town train cars, a dance competition, interactive Halloween games, and refreshments.

Halloween decorations at Three Valley Gap. (Contributed by Diana Bostock)

Guests are asked to dress up in costumes to dance to Thriller, The Monster Mash, and the Ghostbusters Theme for the Halloween Fun Freeze Dance Competition.

Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and best dancers. The last dancer standing in Freeze Dance Competition will win a gift certificate for a one-night stay at the Three Valley Lake Chateau.

The Three Valley Lake Chateau hotel and restaurant will be closed during the event, and the beach and gardens will be off-limits.

Visit 3valley.com for more information.

