$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Craving a Big Mac? Maybe a Happy Meal?

Well, today’s the day to satisfy those cravings and give back to charity while you do so.

Wednesday, May 8 is McHappy Day where $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafé beverage purchased at a McDonald’s across Canada will go to the Ronald McDonald House or a local charity.

