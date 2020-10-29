Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page) A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page) A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)

More than three years after a deer in Prince Rupert gained celebrity status for getting a hammock caught between its antlers, another deer is turning heads locally – this time involving a bright, pink yoga ball.

The deer, which hasn’t yet earned a nickname, was spotted earlier this week by Kayla Vickers and posted to social media.

Sgt. Tracy Walbauer, with BC Conservation Officer Service, told The Northern View that officers are aware of the deer roaming around the city.

“The ball will pop and he won’t be as popular,” Walbauer said.

In November 2017, Hammy the deer took social media by storm after it became tangled in a backyard hammock on 6th Avenue East. Police were called to rescue the deer and after an approximately 30 minute struggle he was freed with part of the hammock still attached to his antler.

READ MORE: Hammock deer has celebrity status

What ensued was a month-long chase, before Hammy was finally freed of the purple threads. But in that time, Hammy became an internet sensation, leading to people selling merchandise and the creation of a dedicated Facebook page.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ConservationHammy