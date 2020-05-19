Heinz releases ‘ridiculously slow, all-red’ ketchup puzzle in Food Banks Canada fundraiser

COVID-19 social distancing protocols have allowed for many to pass the time with a puzzle or two

The puzzle, benefitting Food Banks Canada, is available beginning Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kraft Heinz Canada photo)

To pass the time during COVID-19, many British Columbians have rekindled their love for puzzles while others have been taken a turn or two at the calming game for the first time.

From portraits of dogs and kittens sitting in a bed of flowers to landscapes or collages of objects, each puzzle brings with it a unique test of one’s ingenuity and knowledge.

But this week, Kraft Heinz Canada – yes the condiments company – has released a rather saucy puzzle that is sure to trick even the most mastered puzzle solvers: a “ridiculously slow, all-red” ketchup puzzle.

Earlier this month, the company released the puzzle as a contest, with 57 people in 17 countries winning the exclusive board game.

More than 5,000 Canadians entered the contest, a spokesperson told Black Press Media, sparking the decision for the Kraft Heinz Company to sell the puzzles for a limited time with all profits from Canadian sails going to Food Banks Canada.

The game is available beginning Tuesday (May 19).

“We were blown away by the massive response to our Heinz-red Ketchup Puzzle with thousands of Canadians telling us who they would love to do this puzzle with,” Brian Neumann, senior brand manager, said in a statement.

“We wanted to find a way to give more Canadians the opportunity to get their hands on one, while also giving back, which is why all profits from the sale of the puzzle will go to support Food Banks Canada.”

The puzzle is 570 pieces. in “identical Heinz ketchup red.”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Games and Toys