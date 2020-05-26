Horoscopes for the week of May 26

Horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Morgan is a light worker, mystic, intuit, reiki healer, energy clearer, and an Akashic record reader. She believes she was brought here to spread light and raise the collective consciousness.

Gemini (5/21-6/20)

Life has felt like a bit of a roller coaster lately, but all of the frustrations have opened up room for great abundance and prosperity. A secret may test a friendship this week, be open to not jumping to conclusions here in order to salvage the relationship. You may feel some adjustments in some long-term plans, make room for them as they will allow you to take full advantage of the possibilities here.

Cancer (6/21-7/22)

Some confusion with someone close to you will be resolved this week. Be candid in this conversation to prevent it from happening again. Through the discovery of a deeper connection or common ground you will improve a work relationship drastically this week, making your work environment much more enjoyable.

Leo (7/23-8/22)

Someone or something in your life has taken on a dramatic effect lately, if you maintain a peaceful demeanor you may be able to put the flames out without adding to the fire. Use your charm to control it from the outside and be careful not to allow yourself to get overtaken by it yourself. An opportunity to take leadership in a new team may present itself, even if you are busy it could be a very rewarding role to take.

Virgo (8/23-9/22)

A secret ambition of your may burst out of you this week, allow it to take form as it may uncover an entire new path for you. Someone will seek out your expertise over something serious, don’t be shy, show off your knowledge and skills. Trust your instincts with new energy in your life this week, do not let others’ opinions sway you.

Libra (9/23-10/22)

The past will come back to haunt you in some ways this week, it is old baggage you have carried around for too long and it is time to let it go. An opportunity to try again will present itself, leave the past in the past. Drop the, I can do it all on my own, attitude. It is a strength to ask for support and taking this route will lead to much greater reward.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21)

Some boundaries you had placed while helping someone have become very blurred. Take some time this week to express your boundaries with clarity and make proper changes for the benefit of both parties. You have become attached to a particular outcome in an ongoing situation, this has set you up for great disappointment. Evolve with the situation, be more open minded, and trust that it is unfolding in just the way it should be.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)

Your tough exterior is beginning to crack and a deep emotional hurt is rising to the surface. Take advantage of the healing vibration currently running through your life and use it to heal these old buried wounds. Someone you have written off in your personal life may come around seeking a second chance, it is only fair to offer it. It will also give you a fresh slate and practice with offering forgiveness.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19)

You have been putting off issues or pushing away any decision making that may affect your home life. It is time to stop procrastinating and begin implementing these changes. Clarity will come to you this week in a big career move you have been debating, be open minded and try not to hold yourself back from moving forward in big ways. You may have spread yourself too thin in a new partnership, take time to revise your involvement before you burn out.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18)

You have outgrown a goal you set for yourself long ago. You have changed in many ways that would allow you to far surpass this goal. Take the knowledge you have gained and revise it, setting the bar higher and understanding your true and great potential here. Take some time to breathe from a stressful situation. Distance yourself from it with some time and clarity, then approach it with a clear mind so you can make the necessary changes.

Pisces (2/19-3/20)

You are often deep in thought about the beauty of the world, problems of friends, or life in general. Your deep thoughts are often expressed through a lot of chatter, you can hop quickly from one thought to the next in quick banter. A new connection this week will have you connecting on a deep level, it is important to slow down, speak slowly, and truly make a lasting connection here. A dream of an old flame may arise this week, allowing this person to creep back into your thoughts, tread lightly and use caution if you choose to reconnect.

Aries (3/21-4/19)

You may feel a bit out of balance in your overall well-being this week. Take some time to check in with your mind, body, and soul and allow healing where it needs. This will get you back in balance and ultimately achieve greater happiness. A relationship close to you could feel uneasy at the moment, release trying to take control over the issue, and allow it to soften on its own. This will bridge the gap and bring you both to a healthier place in your relationship.

Taurus (4/20-5/20)

You have strong ideals and aspirations for your future, but you feel like you have not achieved all that you should have by now. Focus on your self-image, self-esteem, and your true hopes and dreams this week. This will empower you to fulfill your deepest desires. You may seek guidance in the form or a mentor or accountability partner this week, it would be a good decision to keep you on the right track.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

horoscopes