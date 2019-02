Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Today is Valentine’s Day, a celebration of romantic love.

In honour of the day, here are a few questions about love, romance and the special day. Take this test and find out how much you really know about love and romance.





To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.