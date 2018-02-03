How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

We’re always happy when users respond to our stories and photos they see on Facebook. It’s a good way for us to connect with you — so let’s protect it.

Facebook has changed your news feed, giving preference to posts from friends and family. This means you could see fewer stories from news sources like us.

If you are like most people who regularly get some of their news from social media, you probably want to keep seeing reliable information from us and other trustworthy journalism sites on Facebook. There is a simple way to make this happen.

From your desktop computer:

1. Open a desktop web browser and go to the our Facebook page. (Click the Facebook icon at the top of this page.)

2. At the top, next to the “Like” button, find the word “Follow” or “Following.” (If it says “Follow,” click that once. It will change to “Following”.)

3. Click the word “Following” and choose “See First.”

From the Facebook mobile app:

1. Open the app and tap the menu icon with the three horizontal lines. (On some devices, it’s at upper right. On others, it’s at lower right.)

2. Scroll to Settings and tap “News Feed Preferences.”

3. On the screen that pops up, tap “Prioritize who to see first.”

4. The pages you like and people you’re friends with will appear. Find us in the list and tap the logo. When you’re finished, tap “Done” in the upper right corner.

Thank you! You’ve helped ensure your Facebook connection to the best social media source for local news in B.C.

Previous story
B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Just Posted

Davis: Kelowna’s movie news and reviews

Simply titled Winchester, this horror movie separates itself from others in its genre

Lake Country artist contributes piece for wetland conservation

Jodie Dansereau’s piece, Head Above Water, will be sold Ducks Unlimited’s 2018 National Art Portfolio

Police return to neighbourhood of shooting

Three police vehicles and officers in same Vernon block as Jan. 6 incident

School District seeking input on reno plans

The district is seeking public input on how to proceed with changes to Lumby schools

Okanagan filmmakers need your help

Gotcha! a web project created by a Kelowna native, needs votes to continue the series

Spreading joy in Lake Country for Valentine’s Day

Heather Irvine decorates her fence for each holiday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Page Playoff teams decided for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Final four curling teams battle at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

Most Read