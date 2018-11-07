Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming – through the Skokomish River and even through flooded streets – as they head upstream to spawn.

According to social media posts by locals in the area, salmon have used flooded rural highways this time of year many times – but each time it’s nothing short of comical.

Dani Sawyer called it a “salmon crosswalk” in a video posted to Facebook, which has been viewed more than 94,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Rural Enderby director pleased with speed limit reduction

Denis Delisle would like more police enforcement along Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Tool thefts continue throughout the North Okanagan

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Lapidary and Mineral club says Vernon rocks

Vernon Rocks event is Nov. 17-18 at the Recreation Complex

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Okanagan woman has her sights on donating eyeglasses for the needy

Okanagan Rotarian Catherine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses to take to Nepal

Most Read