Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

You may have pulled out a jacket or a sweater in recent weeks as the weather starts to cool, and like us, bears are finding their own way to keep warm – with a belly full of salmon.

Once again this year, people are captivated by a live bear cam that is rolling 24/7 in Alaska. It highlights how bears catch their winter meals riverside.

The camera is set up and broadcast by Explore.org at Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, one of the best known places in the world to watch brown bears feasting on salmon as they swim upstream to spawn.

Caught-on-camera bears compete to claim their spot to get all the best salmon, while also teaching young cubs how to survive in the wild.

Related: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

Related: Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

Related: An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mike Benbow / For The Herald A grizzly bear looks up from his salmon at Katmai National Park in Alaska.

Previous story
Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

Just Posted

Birds being fed in Vernon parking lot not a great idea

Vernon wildlife control services owner says feeding ducks and geese, or any wildlife, is bad

Vernon fourth in Royal Rumble volleyball

20-team Douglas College volleyball tourney

Retired Vernon broadcaster ‘a common sense’ choice for council

Gord Leighton, a former Prince George councillor, is seeking a seat on Vernon council

Introducing Queen Silver Star candidates

59th edition of program now underway

Nahal loves serving Vernon community

Incumbent councillor Dalvir Nahal seeks second term on council

Weekday weather update

A look at your Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather for Sept. 24

Luxury Airbnb faces regional district scorn

An Okangan property owner is accused of performing renovations, renting the chalet without proper permits

Shuswap family raises awareness of need for better child cancer treatments

Young cancer patient doing her best to help others with the disease that hits one in 333 kids

Sutton sets Kelowna Chiefs’ offence

Kelowna 7 North Okanagan 3 in KIJHL play

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

Fall colours arrive at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Environment Canada is calling for sunny and warm temperatures for the last week of September

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Most Read