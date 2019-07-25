‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says Victoria photographer

The Windsor Greys involved with Meghan and Harry’s carriage ride. The steed Julia Roberts’ Runaway Bride character flees on after another failed attempt at tying the knot. For better or for worse, horses have long been the animal most commonly associated with wedding imagery.

However, a Victoria-based wedding photographer has noticed a new trend. According to Ang McCabe of Myrtle and Moss Photography, #llamarama has hit the wedding industry.

“Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry,” McCabe told Black Press Media. “When you are always submersed in the wedding industry, I see it a lot.”

A self-described animal lover, McCabe said she has done many wedding photoshoots that involved animals, such as horses, dogs, chickens and Highland cattle. But for the first time this summer, she has done two shoots involving an alpaca and a llama.

Just last weekend, McCabe shot the wedding of a couple from Indiana near East Sooke Regional Park. The bride, also an animal lover, had looked for an Airbnb with alpacas for the occasion.

“His name is Eleven (and yes, he was born prior to Stranger Things),” McCabe posted on Instagram, in reference to the alpaca. “When he was born, they said he was a eleven on the cuteness scale. He definitely has my heart as do these beautiful newlyweds.”

Prior to the alpaca wedding, McCabe said she also shot a real couple from Vancouver Island as part of a styled wedding in May that involved the closely-related llama.

A styled wedding, she explained, functions similar to how a runway show functions for the fashion industry. Typically, several vendors get together to channel their inspiration into a staged shoot.

“Sometimes as wedding vendors you have all this inspiration, but you don’t really have an outlet,” she said. “That’s actually how a lot of wedding trends start.”

The styled wedding in May was fiesta-themed and used a miniature llama named Poco from Millstream Miniature Llamas.

“They do llama tours, but that was their first llama wedding,” she said of the Victoria llama farm.

As with any other animal, McCabe said she prioritized the safety and comfort of the alpaca and llama over the shoots. She said she scheduled the shoots at the homes of the animals, made sure she had a handler on site and “played by the animal’s rules.” She will also cut a shoot short if the animal starts to get stressed, she added.

As far what’s next in wedding trends, the animal lover said she wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know what’s next, what the next animal is going to be, but I’ll take it,” she said.

