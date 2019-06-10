Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) battles Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during second half basketball action in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Friday, June 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Although the City of Vancouver might not be hosting a viewing party for Game 5 of the NBA finals but there are still lots of places to get a larger than life viewing of the possibly historic game.

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. Monday and if they win, they could be the first ever Canadian NBA champions.

READ MORE: Raptors a win away from NBA title after beating Warriors 105-92

Cineplex is hosting viewing parties at its locations in Langley, International Village in Vancouver, Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas in North Vancouver, Riverport in Richmond and its Victoria cinemas.

Abbotsford residents can catch the game at the Abbotsford Centre, while those in Richmond can check out the River Rock Casino viewing party.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Centre hosting Raptors Game 5 viewing party

In Vancouver, the Fortune Sound Club viewing party features no cover, free pizza, prizes and more, starting at 5:30 p.m.

And almost as far away from Toronto as you can get in Canada is Prince Rupert, which is hosting a 500-person viewing party at the city’s arena.

If your city isn’t hosting any viewing parties, fans can always hit up the nearest bar, set up a projector in the yard or at worst, there’s always the couch.

READ MORE: Raptors fans risk ridicule to cheer team deep in Golden State Warriors’ territory

READ MORE: Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

READ MORE: Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada
Next story
Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

Just Posted

Vernon mom and daughter face animal cruelty charges

Rally at Vernon Courthouse protesting pair from owning animals

Vernon golf tourament raises money for KidSport

KidSport Greater Vernon Golf Tournament kicks off June 20

Vernon author awarded for book on the Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather placed second in the British Columbia Historical Federation Historical Writing competition

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke last night

RCMP say mechanical issues were to blame

Toronto Raptors set another Canadian TV record for Game 4 of NBA Finals

4.631 million people watched the Raptors’ Game 4 Finals win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

BC teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Shuswap entrepreneurs take beer on the road

A husband and wife duo have converted a Ford pick-up into a mobile bar

Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

Summerland Action Festival concert lost money

Organizers needed around 1,000 ticket sales, but only sold 279

Most Read