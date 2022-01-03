Milla has rescued on Jan.2, thanks to the expert help of K9 Recovery Services (K9 Recovery Service)

Missing for a month, Korean rescue dog back with family in Kelowna

After over a month of searching, Milla is back home

A Kelowna family’s new year is starting off on the right paw.

Milla, a pup rescued from the streets of Korea, went missing in Kelowna on Nov. 28, but has since been recovered thanks to the help of K9 Recovery.

“Thank you so much to K9 Recovery, and all of the other people that volunteered so much of their time, energy, and resources for her safe rescue,” said Kyle Dyck on a Facebook post.

Milla was rescued on Jan 2, after over a month of searching. Dyck reports that the pup had been eating while out on her adventures and appears to be in sound condition. Milla will be receiving veterinary care, rest and an abundance of love over the next few days.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
