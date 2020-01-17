(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

It’s expected to warm up this weekend in the Okanagan with temperatures getting closer to returning to positive single digits, but the snow isn’t expected to let up just yet.

A warming adult drink is often called for after a long day of being out in the cold or shovelling driveways two to three times a day, but that was made difficult on this day in 1920.

Fun Fact of the day:

One hundred years ago, the U.S. established prohibition throughout the country with the Volstead Act.

It was the 18th Amendment to the Constitution which prohibited the production, sale and transport of “intoxicating liquors.” Alcohol product sales from Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean skyrocketed as a result of the U.S law as the smuggling of intoxicating beverages became a lucrative and illegal business.

The Volstead Act gave rise to bootleggers and gangs who fought for control of illegal liquor markets as the infamous Al Capone made his rise during prohibition.

Prohibition ended 13 years later on Dec. 5, 1933.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

It may be gradually warming up in Kelowna this weekend, but that didn’t phase this scientist who wanted to see how long it took to freeze some laundry.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Bottoms up: West Kelowna getting new craft brewery

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

Just Posted

Vernon dusts off old grad dresses and tuxes for first ever Adult Prom

Literacy Society of North Okanagan “fun-raiser” brings back puffy sleeves and blue tuxedos

Our history in pictures

Vernon’s first home built in 1860s

Vernon City Hall now a pub

The building, built in 1903, is now where Marten Brewing Co. is

BX blaze sends woman to hospital

Firefighters rescue cat from early morning fire near Vernon

Enderby Library closed for maintenance

Okanagan Regional Library encourages patrons to visit Armstrong branch in meantime

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

A Gardener’s Diary: Not too soon to think of spring in Vernon

Jocelyne Sewell gives advice on getting a leg up on gardening

LETTER: Worst customer service award goes to…

To the Editor, Worst customer service award: And the Winner is….. BC… Continue reading

LETTER: Feds must invest to widen Trans-Canada

To the editor, After being closed for more than 19 hours, the… Continue reading

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

Oil and gas industry applauds Supreme Court’s dismissal of B.C. TMX case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Airliner crash a mistake that pleased Iran’s enemies: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader says dowining of Flight 752 was a bitter accident in rare sermon

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Most Read